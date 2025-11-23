Myles Garrett Gets Respect From NFL Icon

The Cleveland Browns have the best defensive player in the league this season. That has been the case for a while now, and some might even add that Myles Garrett is the best player in the league, period.

That’s why even the player who most people agree should be considered the greatest defensive player of all time has tipped his hat to him.

In the wake of Garrett passing him for the most consecutive seasons with at least 12 sacks in NFL history, Lawrence Taylor took to social media to give him some love.

“Ton of respect for how this dude goes about his business. He’s been doing it on another level for a long time now. There’s only so many who truly alter gameplans and keep the other side up @ night. Keep doing your thing Myles !!!!” he wrote.

Ton of respect for how this dude goes about his business… he’s been doing it on another level for a long time now… there’s only so many who truly alter gameplans and keep the other side up @ night Keep doing your thing Myles !!!! 💪🏿⚡️@Flash_Garrett @Browns pic.twitter.com/kq8bNuyPl8 — Lawrence ‘LT’ Taylor (@LT_56) November 23, 2025

Myles Garrett Is Dominating While History Awaits

What Garrett is doing this season is impressive even by his standards. Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham and Maliek Collins have greatly improved the defensive line.

Mason Graham may not steal a lot of headlines, but the way he’s shutting down the interior of the defensive line has taken plenty of pressure off Garrett’s shoulders.

Garrett now has more freedom to roam around the line of scrimmage, and he’s now on pace to put up career numbers. If he keeps this up, he will break Michael Strahan’s and T.J. Watt’s record for the most sacks in a single season.

Of course, it’s been a shame to watch Garrett’s efforts go to waste more often than not this season. Even so, we’re witnessing history in the making, and you know that Garrett has become must-watch television when even the legendary Lawrence Taylor has to get on his feet and clap his hands when he talks about him.

NEXT:

Details Emerge About Shedeur Sanders' Unique Practice Regimen