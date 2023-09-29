Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Gets Snubbed From AFC Defensive Honor

Myles Garrett Gets Snubbed From AFC Defensive Honor

By

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns plays against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Jim Schwartz’s Cleveland Browns defense is the talk of NFL circles.

After three dominating performances, their exciting new-look unit tops most of the statistical charts.

And Myles Garrett stands out as Cleveland’s leader and their best player.

But days after missing out on a Defensive Player of the Week award, Garrett found out he was snubbed again.

Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt will take home the NFL’s AFC Defensive Player of the Month award for September.

Watt currently leads the league in sacks with six to go with five TFLs, two forced fumbles, and two recoveries.

And of course, one of those fumble recoveries went for a game-deciding touchdown against the Browns.

Micah Parsons also got a step up on Garrett in the Defensive Player of the Year contest by winning the NFC award.

To be fair, Watt’s statistics beat Garrett’s across the board.

But for fans who watch the Browns, it’s difficult to believe anybody could be playing better than Garrett.

That’s because Cleveland’s defensive captain has made his biggest plays in the biggest moments.

Garrett dropped Joe Burrow for a 13-yard loss when Cincy went for it on fourth down in a bid to pull within a score.

In Week 3, Tennessee seemed destined to score at the half and get the ball right back down seven to start the second half.

They had enough time to take one shot at the end zone, knowing an incompletion would stop the clock for the kicker.

But there was no touchdown and no field goal try as Ryan Tannehill couldn’t unload the pass before Garrett got there.

Those are plays that can spark legendary defenses, and will eventually win some awards for Garrett.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of unflappable faith. He's observed the NFL for a lot of years. Maybe a few too many.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett's Efficiency At Creating Pressure

3 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass as he is pressured by Roquan Smith #18 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ravens LB Makes Intense Claim Ahead Of Week 4 Browns Showdown

3 hours ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Analyst Discusses The Browns' Identity After 3 Games

6 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns calls the play against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ryan Clark Mentions A Notable Change On Offense For The Browns

7 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Jadeveon Clowney Comments On His Ugly Browns Exit

8 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts to fans after the game against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Browns Take Issue With Myles Garrett Getting Snubbed

24 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns gestures to the fans during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Star Defender Says Browns Are A Top-4 AFC Team

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a rushing touchdown against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Comments On Importance Of Beating The Ravens

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 and Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a win over the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Shares His Expectations For Week 4

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Reportedly In The Mix For Superstar WR

1 day ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

ESPN Shows How Dominant Browns' Defense Has Been This Season

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns steps out of bounds during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Shade Referees Over Amari Cooper’s Controversial Call

1 day ago

Grant Delpit #22 of the Cleveland Browns recovers a fumble against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Grant Delpit Has A Message For Browns Fans Ahead Of Ravens Game

2 days ago

Juan Thornhill #1 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a first quarter interception and touchdown during the first quarter of a preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Juan Thornhill Sends Confident Message About Browns Defense

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes The Importance Of Browns-Ravens Game

2 days ago

Dawand Jones #74 of the Cleveland Browns blocks Nolan Smith #3 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Stats Show Dawand Jones Was Dominant Against The Titans

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Global Music Superstar Admits To Being A Browns Fan

3 days ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled by Ogbo Okoronkwo #54 of the Cleveland Browns during the first half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

J.J. Watt Shares Praise For 'Dominant' Browns Defense

3 days ago

Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans is sacked by Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Defense Is Posting Remarkable Numbers This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans reacts after a play during the third quarter in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

LeBron James Was Hyped Up During Impressive Browns Win

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after sacking Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter of a game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Notes Myles Garrett’s Huge Impact Against Titans O-Line

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against Kwon Alexander #54 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Reporter Notes Browns Could 'Get Out' Of Deshaun Watson’s Contract

3 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

NFL Makes Decision About Minkah Fitzpatrick's Hit To Nick Chubb

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaves the field following the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Nick Chubb's Former High School Showed Big Support After Injury

4 days ago

Graphic Shows Myles Garrett's Efficiency At Creating Pressure

No more pages to load