Myles Garrett Given Favorable Odds To Win Major NFL Honor

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best defensive player in the NFL. He might be the best player overall.

After another monster performance in their Week 11 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, Myles Garrett has been given favorable odds to win a major NFL honor.

According to Kalshi Sports, the All-Pro pass rusher now has a 65 percent chance to be named Defensive Player of the Year for the second time in his career.

“Myles Garrett has surged to a 65% chance to win DPOY on @Kalshi after another monster performance. Kyle Hamilton has creeped up to 18%,” Kalshi Sports wrote.

Garrett On Record Pace

Garrett had four sacks against the Ravens. It was his second game with at least four sacks this season after posting a career-best five in the Week 8 loss to the New England Patriots.

Unfortunately, it hasn’t done much to help the Browns’ record. That’s why some believed he could have been on the trade block before the NFL trade deadline, as he was visibly frustrated with the state of the team on the sidelines and after games.

Now, he’s going to stay with Cleveland throughout this season, at least. Whether he’ll request to be traded again this offseason might be a different story.

Garrett is a generational talent and one of the greatest pass rushers to ever play. As such, it’s a shame to watch his prime going to waste because the team’s major struggles on offense.

That being said, he can use the remainder of the schedule to try to make NFL history. He’s on pace for 25.5 sacks, and it feels like he has a real chance to break the single-season record of 22.5 that is shared by Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt. His chase to break the single-season sack record will become one of the biggest stories to follow in the NFL.

