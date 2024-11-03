Myles Garrett Gives 3-Word Response To Chargers’ Loss

The Browns knew coming into the contest against the Los Angeles Chargers that the team would be a tough, physical test for Cleveland to pass.

Their thoughts proved to be accurate as the Chargers earned a 27-10 victory over the Browns on Sunday, dropping Cleveland to 2-7 on the season.

Following the game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett provided an honest answer about his team’s performance today.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year gave the Cleveland media a three-word response to what caused the Browns to struggle on Sunday against Los Angeles.

“We beat ourselves,” Garrett said according to analyst Jeff Schudel’s X post.

— Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) November 3, 2024

Cleveland had three turnovers on the afternoon, all three off the arm of veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Still, Garrett was speaking to his team’s inability to perform in the contest, not just the turnovers that Winston committed.

The Browns were not as efficient on offense as the team was during his first start, amassing less than 300 yards of total offense on the afternoon.

That’s a trend that has haunted Cleveland all season, and the only exception to that rule has been the team’s win last week against the Baltimore Ravens.

Cleveland will enter the bye needing to win out for any realistic hope of making the AFC playoffs this season.

The Browns have struggled on both sides of the field this year after last season’s defense was among the league’s best.

Cleveland will also deal with trade rumors again this week with the NFL trade deadline looming on Tuesday.

