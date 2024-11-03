Za’Darius Smith Has 1 Word Response To Trade Rumors After Loss

Trade rumors are swirling around the Detroit Lions as the November 5 deadline approaches, with reports suggesting they’re eyeing Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za’Darius Smith.

The buzz began circulating rather unusually – while Smith was still on the field during the Browns’ 27-10 loss against Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers.

When Scott Petrak of The Chronicle Telegram caught up with Smith in the locker room aftermath, the defensive end’s response to trade speculation was brief and straightforward:

“nope.”

Asked #Browns DE Za'Darius Smith on his way out of locker room if he had heard anything about potentially being traded to #Lions. There was a report during game he will be headed to #Lions. He said "nope." — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 3, 2024

The veteran has been putting up solid numbers this season, tallying 23 tackles, five sacks, and six quarterback hits through nine games.

At 32, Smith is no stranger to changing uniforms. His NFL journey has taken him from the Ravens to the Packers, and most recently to the Vikings before landing in Cleveland.

Interestingly, he’s previously expressed interest in donning the Lions’ jersey, perhaps relishing the opportunity to face his former teams in the division.

The timing couldn’t be more crucial for Detroit. With Aidan Hutchinson sidelined by injury three weeks ago, their pass rush needs reinforcement.

As Tuesday’s 4:00 p.m. ET deadline inches closer, the front office appears to be working behind the scenes, though Smith himself seems unaware of any potential moves.

Detroit’s impressive 6-1 record heading into their matchup with the Packers this Sunday suggests they’re serious contenders.

Adding a seasoned veteran like Smith could be the strategic move they need, especially with the playoffs on the horizon.

His experience would prove invaluable when facing top NFC teams in January, potentially giving the Lions the edge they need for a deep postseason run.

While Smith’s “nope” leaves things uncertain, the next few hours could prove decisive.

