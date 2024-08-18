Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, August 18, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Gives Hilarious Answer During Back-To-School Event

Myles Garrett Gives Hilarious Answer During Back-To-School Event

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to have another big year this season, his second under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

After winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last year, fans are expecting Garrett to dominate the league again in 2024.

At a back-to-school kickoff event for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Garrett was asked by one of the young attendees if he would be able to repeat his success from last season by getting a “lot of sacks” during the 2024 NFL campaign.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Garrett’s hilarious response to the youthful fans’ question on Twitter along with a picture of the event.

“I get a lot of sacks every year,” Garrett said with a smile.

The 6-foot-4 defensive end isn’t wrong, either.

Over the past six seasons, Garrett has recorded at least 10 or more sacks each season and made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six campaigns.

Garrett has 88.5 career sacks in 100 games since the defender was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was among the 39 players that did not participate in the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings as the Browns chose to rest the majority of their starters and key players after holding joint practices with the NFC North squad this week.

Garrett – who was the first Cleveland athlete to have won the top defensive award – will look to repeat that success this season.

The Browns are expected to play the majority of their team against the Seattle Seahawks this week in the team’s final preseason game, a road contest slated for 10 p.m. Saturday night.

NEXT:  Insider Reveals Mike Hall's Role Against The Vikings
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Addresses 4 OL Statuses After Vikings Preseason Game

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Shares His Thoughts On Rookie WRs

7 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Mike Hall Jr. #51 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the line of scrimmage during the first half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Reveals Mike Hall's Role Against The Vikings

9 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Chris Williams #98 of the Cleveland Browns sacks Nick Mullens #12 of the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of a preseason game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Excelled Against Vikings

10 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Adam Schefter Reveals Deshaun Watson Status For Browns' Season Opener

1 day ago

National offensive lineman James Hudson III of Cincinnati (55) during warmups for the 2021 Reese's Senior Bowl on January 30, 2021 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Analyst Doesn't Understand 'The Plan' With 1 Browns OL

1 day ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

3 Browns Players To Watch Against Vikings

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch Against Vikings

1 day ago

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns makes a call from the line of scrimmage during the second half of their NFL game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Analyst Believes Offensive Line Struggles Could Hurt Browns In 2024

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

NFL Insider Reveals Browns' Best Offensive Formation

2 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Strong Take On Media 'Overreaction' To 1 Player

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals QB Decision Ahead Of Second Preseason Game

3 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Justin Jefferson #18 of the Minnesota Vikings catches a pass against Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during a joint training camp practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Justin Jefferson Praises 1 Browns CB

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Mike Hall's Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Brook Park Mayor Rejects 1 Offer For Browns To Build Domed Stadium

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Reveals His Reasons To Wear Ghanaian Attire

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Analyst Identifies What Browns Can Expect From Joint Practices

5 days ago

Running back John Kelly Jr. #41 of the Cleveland Browns runs in a touchdown during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Ravens, Vikings Sign Former Browns Players

5 days ago

Head coach Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes hugs defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. #51 before a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Analyst Believes The Browns Could Cut Ties With Mike Hall

5 days ago

vikings helmet

Vikings' Rookie QB To Miss Multiple Weeks With Torn Meniscus

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Deshaun Watson 'Needs Reps Badly' Before 2024 Season

5 days ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Browns Rookie Arrested For Alleged Domestic Violence

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Shares His Thoughts On Joint Practices

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Shows Off Interesting Apparel Choice

6 days ago

Browns Nation