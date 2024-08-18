Myles Garrett Gives Hilarious Answer During Back-To-School Event

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to have another big year this season, his second under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

After winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award last year, fans are expecting Garrett to dominate the league again in 2024.

At a back-to-school kickoff event for the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, Garrett was asked by one of the young attendees if he would be able to repeat his success from last season by getting a “lot of sacks” during the 2024 NFL campaign.

Analyst Camryn Justice shared Garrett’s hilarious response to the youthful fans’ question on Twitter along with a picture of the event.

“I get a lot of sacks every year,” Garrett said with a smile.

#Browns Myles Garrett is holding a Q&A with kids at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History for his Back-To-School Kickoff. The first question he's asked: "Are you gonna get a lot of sacks this year?" He answered with a big smile: "I get a lot of sacks every year." pic.twitter.com/uMJkYjmMZX — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) August 18, 2024

The 6-foot-4 defensive end isn’t wrong, either.

Over the past six seasons, Garrett has recorded at least 10 or more sacks each season and made the Pro Bowl in five of the past six campaigns.

Garrett has 88.5 career sacks in 100 games since the defender was the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

He was among the 39 players that did not participate in the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings as the Browns chose to rest the majority of their starters and key players after holding joint practices with the NFC North squad this week.

Garrett – who was the first Cleveland athlete to have won the top defensive award – will look to repeat that success this season.

The Browns are expected to play the majority of their team against the Seattle Seahawks this week in the team’s final preseason game, a road contest slated for 10 p.m. Saturday night.

