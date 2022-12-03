Myles Garrett Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson

Week 13 of the NFL season could be an inflection point for the 4-7 Cleveland Browns, as Deshaun Watson will make his regular season debut for them on Sunday versus the Houston Texans.

He is the best and most talented quarterback the team has had in decades, and he could, in time, significantly elevate Cleveland to a level it hasn’t played at in many, many years.

All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett admits there is “a little bit of excitement building” regarding Watson’s arrival and what he can do for the Browns.

Watson Should Add At Least One Dimension To Cleveland’s Offense

Over the first 11 games of this season, as Watson was serving his suspension and Jacoby Brissett was filling in under center, the Browns were forced to be conservative in their passing game, as Brissett is not a dynamic quarterback who is accurate on deep passes.

But with Watson on board, they can now take their chances downfield, as he has the ability to deliver the ball in such situations, even when his targeted receiver is covered by a defensive back.

The former Texan led the NFL in passing yards in 2020 while also throwing 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions that year.

In addition, he will make a strong running game even stronger, as he had 444 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in the 2020 season.

Watson hasn’t played a regular season contest in nearly two calendar years, so he will need to manage his emotions while not letting his inevitable rust hurt his team.

Now, it is up to Garrett and the Browns’ struggling defense to step things up so they can end this season with some real momentum and positive vibes.