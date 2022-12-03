Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

It is Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Houston for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Because Deshaun Watson is returning to Houston in his debut with the Browns, there will be plenty of intrigued NFL fans following this game.

Fan and player news pertaining to the game are the stories in Saturday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Space City Dawg Pound Gets Ready To Welcome Browns

The Houston chapter of the Browns Backers Worldwide fan club is getting ready to welcome its favorite team to town.

With Deshaun Watson's return to the NFL set for this Sunday, many fans are split on how to support the Cleveland Browns. @wkyc #Browns https://t.co/DVLiyu9O8p — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) December 2, 2022

Given their geographical proximity to the Texans, these fans have a unique perspective on the Deshaun Watson situation as they heard a lot about him before and after he joined their favorite team.

WKYC caught up with the Space City Dawg Pound president Cory Hammer to get his thoughts about Watson.

Hammer said:

“We were not too thrilled with the controversy that came with him.”

His remarks also highlighted the loyalty of Browns fans when he said:

“Most of our die-hard fans are just going to support whoever’s under center.”

Given the Texans’ disappointing season and the fact that Watson is making his debut, Hammer believes many Browns fans will be in attendance.

Nick Pedone corroborates Hammer’s theory about the attendance for Sunday’s game.

Just talked with a member of the Houston Texans media. Going to be a lot of #Browns fans in Texas on Sunday. Potentially even Texans fans cheering for the Browns. — Nick Pedone (@NickPedone12) December 2, 2022

2. Newsome In, Njoku Out

Greg Newsome will be back on the field on Sunday after missing two games with a concussion.

Greg Newsome said he feels great. “This one was more mild.” https://t.co/hgVeORen4X — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 2, 2022

David Njoku‘s knee injury is serious enough to keep him out of action on Sunday.

For the Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Brandin Cooks have both been ruled out.

Standout CB Derek Stingley Jr and WR Brandin Cooks have been ruled OUT for Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. pic.twitter.com/SYalIu2nKS — Nick Schwager (@NickSchwagerNFL) December 2, 2022

