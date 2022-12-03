Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/3/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, December 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to travel to Houston for their Week 13 game against the Houston Texans.

Because Deshaun Watson is returning to Houston in his debut with the Browns, there will be plenty of intrigued NFL fans following this game.

Fan and player news pertaining to the game are the stories in Saturday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Space City Dawg Pound Gets Ready To Welcome Browns

The Houston chapter of the Browns Backers Worldwide fan club is getting ready to welcome its favorite team to town.

Given their geographical proximity to the Texans, these fans have a unique perspective on the Deshaun Watson situation as they heard a lot about him before and after he joined their favorite team.

WKYC caught up with the Space City Dawg Pound president Cory Hammer to get his thoughts about Watson.

Hammer said:

“We were not too thrilled with the controversy that came with him.”

His remarks also highlighted the loyalty of Browns fans when he said:

“Most of our die-hard fans are just going to support whoever’s under center.”

Given the Texans’ disappointing season and the fact that Watson is making his debut, Hammer believes many Browns fans will be in attendance.

Nick Pedone corroborates Hammer’s theory about the attendance for Sunday’s game.

 

2. Newsome In, Njoku Out

Greg Newsome will be back on the field on Sunday after missing two games with a concussion.

David Njoku‘s knee injury is serious enough to keep him out of action on Sunday.

For the Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and wide receiver Brandin Cooks have both been ruled out.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

 

