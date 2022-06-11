Myles Garrett Gives Honest Admission About Hall Of Fame

Reportedly, the Cleveland Browns will go as a team next week to visit the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, which is only about an hour south of Cleveland.

This type of trip can serve as a motivational factor, especially for young players who have tremendous potential or are already stars and can make it to the Hall of Fame someday with hard work, dedication and perseverance.

One of those young players is Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who at the age of 26 is already regarded as one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

But during an interview, he told a reporter that he would rather not visit the Hall of Fame until a certain something happens.

Q: Have you been to the Hall of Fame? Garrett: No. Q: So what are you looking for? Is there a bust you’re looking forward to seeing next week when you guys go as a team or is there somebody in particular you’re planning on seeking out? Garrett: I don’t know if I’ll go. Honestly, I don’t want to go – I don’t want to go until I’m in it. Until I have my face in it, I don’t want to go.

Garrett Is Building A Hall of Fame-Worthy Resume

Garrett may not want to visit the Hall of Fame any time soon, but the way he has been playing, he may end up there a handful of years from now during an induction ceremony held in his honor.

He was taken by Cleveland with the first overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft after a distinguished career at Texas A&M University, during which he earned numerous individual awards.

Among other honors, he was named an All-American multiple times, as well as the Bill Willis Award winner as the top defensive lineman in college football.

At the time, the Browns were one of the worst teams in pro football, and they hadn’t made the playoffs since the 2002 season.

In addition, they had finished 30th in points allowed and second-to-last in yards allowed in the 2016 season.

Despite missing several games in his rookie season due to a sprained ankle, he showed promise by recording seven sacks, nine tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

In 2018, his second season, he earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl by playing and starting in all 16 games and putting up 13.5 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 29 QB hits.

The 2020 season was the first time that Garrett got lots of recognition across the league, as he was not only named to the Pro Bowl but also the All-Pro First-team.

That was also the year in which Cleveland won its first playoff game since the 1994 campaign.

This Year Has Potential For Garrett

With his fellow pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney back on his new contract, as well as the ascension of linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Garrett could have another outstanding year in store for him.

Last season Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney combined for 84 pressures -Tied for 1st among pass rushing duo’s The greatest pass rushing tandem in #Browns history is back for one more season pic.twitter.com/2N9UQtGF4d — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) June 8, 2022

2021 was perhaps his best season yet, as he put up career-highs in sacks (16.0), tackles for loss (17) and QB hits (33), earning him Pro Bowl and All-Pro First-team honors again.

A look at pass rushers who have had comparable numbers through their first five seasons would likely give Browns fans lots of hope that Garrett could be Canton-bound someday.