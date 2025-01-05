Insider Reacts To Browns Firing Ken Dorsey

The Cleveland Browns finished the 2024 NFL regular season on Saturday, dropping their sixth consecutive game to end the year with a 3-14 record.

Cleveland’s coaching staff was expected to get a facelift, and the organization announced its first moves less than 24 hours after the final buzzer sounded by terminating offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and offensive line coach Andy Dickerson.

The Browns struggled offensively this season, posting an NFL-worst 15.2 points per game while finishing near the bottom of the league by averaging slightly more than 300 total yards per outing.

Browns insider Tony Grossi shared his thoughts after the moves were announced, adding that “it didn’t take long” for the franchise to make those decisions.

“It’s not surprising on either account. Under Dorsey’s direction, the offense suffered one of the worst seasons in Browns’ history, going way back even before the expansion era,” Grossi said.

“Under Dorsey the Browns offense suffered one of the worst offenses in Browns history,” @TonyGrossi reacts to the breaking news this morning. pic.twitter.com/NUM0uFq8Ek — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) January 5, 2025

The insider also reacted to reports that have linked Browns tight end coach Tommy Rees to the opening, bucking those claims.

Grossi explained that dating back to the team’s preseason camp, he had heard Rees would join former Browns consultant Mike Vrabel’s staff should he be hired to lead another NFL franchise in 2025.

Rees also was the pass-game coordinator in 2024 under Dorsey.

Grossi suggested that the Browns could promote a coach already on the offensive staff to replace Dickerson next season, naming assistant offensive line coach Roy Istvan as a candidate for the opening.

The insider added that under Dickerson’s direction, the offensive line experienced a bevy of issues this season.

Those problems were especially prevalent early in the year, Grossi noted.

NEXT:

Insider Names Potential Candidate For Next Browns OC