Friday, March 14, 2025
Myles Garrett Has A Message For Browns Fans Who Turned On Him

Justin Hussong
By
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns were set up for an awkward offseason due to their refusal to give in to Myles Garrett’s trade request, but things never got to that point.

All it took to get Garrett to change his mind was to make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Even though things are great now, some fans are still feeling scorned by Garrett’s request, and he recently shared a message for all the fans who may have turned on him.

ESPN Cleveland shared Garrett’s brief message on X, telling Browns fans that he’ll win them back on the field.

“I’ll change your opinion with my play,” he said.

As long as Garrett continues playing like he has throughout his career, he’ll certainly get the fans back on his side.

He already has over 100 career sacks, including seven consecutive years with double-digit sacks.

With so much uncertainty on the offensive side of the ball, the Browns retaining their foundational superstar on defense has to ease everyone’s concerns going into the draft season.

With the second pick in the draft, Cleveland’s decision is still up in the air, but retaining Garrett makes the need for an edge rusher much less.

That being said, Abdul Carter coming to Cleveland with the No. 2 pick to form a dangerous pass-rushing duo with Garrett would be a whole lot of fun.

It’s only a matter of time until Garrett wins back the fans he has lost.

