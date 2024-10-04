Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About His Health

The Cleveland Browns find themselves in a tough spot after back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

With penalties piling up, dropped passes, and an offense that can’t seem to crack the 20-point barrier, it’s no wonder the team’s feeling the heat both on and off the field.

But as they gear up for their Week 5 clash with the Commanders, there’s a sense that one good win could turn things around.

And who better to lead the charge than Myles Garrett?

The star defensive end, speaking to reporters in a press conference covered by 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter, shared some encouraging news about his health:

“Actually, this week has been a really great week for me as far as recovering and managing a lot of this pain,” Garrett revealed on Friday.

“This is probably the best I’ve felt since last year, today, so I’m really starting to feel like myself again and turning in the right direction.”

#Browns DE Myles Garrett: “This is probably the best I felt since last year today, so I'm really starting to feel that myself again” pic.twitter.com/N6dd5E6JZA — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 4, 2024

He went on to add, “So we’re going to continue to be sound in what we got going now and hopefully in a week or two, or who knows when, but at least by midseason, I’m sure I’ll start to really feel like myself.”

And no doubt, Garrett’s resilience is impressive. Despite battling Achilles, thigh, and foot injuries last week, he still managed to notch the Browns’ only two sacks on Gardner Minshew and three of their four QB hits in that nail-biting 20-16 loss.

He was on the field for 44 snaps – a solid 75% of the game – even upping his playing time from the previous two weeks.

Meanwhile, the high-flying Commanders, sitting pretty at 3-1, aren’t without their own injury woes.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. and wide receiver Noah Brown were sidelined from practice, while safety Percy Butler is nursing a groin injury.

As Cleveland’s defense keeps games tight and the offense searches for its rhythm, this week’s matchup feels like a potential turning point.

The Browns know they’ve got their work cut out for them, but with Garrett feeling better, there’s hope on the horizon.

