Myles Garrett Has Strong Belief About Browns’ Playoff Hopes

Many Cleveland Browns fans have checked out and lost all hope of reaching the playoffs this year, but that isn’t the case for one of the team’s biggest stars. There is still hope and optimism in the Browns’ locker room, no matter how long the odds.

Myles Garrett recently spoke with Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com and made it clear that he believes in his team and is going to take things day by day. He will not lose hope of going to the playoffs until there is literally no chance and the season is done.

The hopes may be dim in Cleveland, but they’re still alive for Garrett.

“It’s an everyday thing,” Garrett said of setting the tone. “You know, continue to have that standard. There’s no checking out. There’s no looking for somewhere to hide or surrendering. We still have a great opportunity to push ourselves to the playoffs if we do what we need to. We win out, there’s a big possibility with how it’s gone in the division that we could still be in this race. But you have to believe it. So just making sure the guys know and understand that and I’m putting in that same work with that same effort that we have from the very beginning of the year. You expect the guys to respond.”

Garrett Stays Locked In Despite Browns’ Crushing Loss

Those are the words of a true team leader, and it is good to hear that he is still driven and motivated. However, that may not be enough for the Browns this year.

Myles Garrett on how the #Browns can still accomplish their goals this season with the way things have gone in the #AFCNorth pic.twitter.com/dhsw746FVv — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 14, 2025

The Browns’ latest loss to the New York Jets was especially painful because most people thought they’d secure a win against New York, who only had a single win at the time. It would be easy and understandable for that loss to be the final straw for many, but it wasn’t for Garrett.

Instead, he is remaining completely tuned in and ready for what’s next. He has a big task ahead of him because he will attempt to slow down Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

If the Browns are able to produce a surprise win, it could be the sort of morale boost that gets this team on track, even if the playoffs are still a long shot. Garrett is entering Week 11 like it’s Week 1, and he isn’t giving up hope.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran May Be Team's Top Trade Chip This Offseason