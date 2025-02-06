Myles Garrett Hints At 1 NFL Team That He Would Join

The NFL rumor mill is churning with potential trade talks, mirroring the NBA’s recent blockbuster move that saw Luka Dončić heading to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The latest buzz? Myles Garrett is eyeing a move away from the Cleveland Browns, seeking a shot at championship contention.

While the Browns maintain they’re not interested in trading their All-Pro defensive star, Garrett’s potential availability could set off a fierce competition among interested teams.

Speaking of interested parties, Garrett isn’t shy about where he might want to land.

The Washington Commanders have emerged as a potential destination, with Garrett himself fueling speculation about his future.

During his appearance at Super Bowl LIX’s radio row on Wednesday, Garrett opened up about his trade request from Cleveland.

When questioned about potentially joining the Commanders, the defensive powerhouse had a clear vision.

“I think they need a pass rusher. I think that’s something that they dearly missed there in the playoffs and some of their big games,” Garrett said. “And I feel like I can fill that role. But you know that’s a role that multiple teams need and I feel like I am not only a pass rusher but I think I’m the best defensive player in the game. And I feel like that’s invaluable in itself.”

Myles Garrett says he can “fill that role” of pass rusher for the Commanders 👀 pic.twitter.com/bJoiMus6x8 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2025

The Commanders’ trajectory makes them an intriguing landing spot for a player of Garrett’s caliber.

Their impressive run to the NFC Championship Game this season signals a team on the rise, though they’re still working to join the NFL’s elite ranks.

With quarterback Jayden Daniels showing promise and new head coach Dan Quinn steering the ship, Washington has built a solid foundation for sustained success.

Adding a defensive game-changer like Garrett could accelerate the Commanders’ ascent, offering an alternative to developing young talent through the draft.

