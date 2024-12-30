Analyst Reveals How Browns Could End Up With No.1 Pick In Draft

This has been a miserable season for the Cleveland Browns that has been filled with injuries to key players and other key players underperforming.

But there could be a silver lining to all the misfortune and poor play they have had to deal with this year.

After losing 20-3 to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, they have a 3-13 record, which is tied with the New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants for the worst record in the NFL, which means they’re in contention for the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

The Giants won’t get that pick due to the tiebreaker rules, but per Daryl Ruiter, Cleveland can claim it by losing to the Baltimore Ravens this weekend if the Patriots defeat the Buffalo Bills and if the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans.

#Browns path to the No. 1 overall pick in 2025 NFL Draft: Lose to Ravens Saturday + Patriots beat the Bills + Titans beat the Texans — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) December 30, 2024

At first glance, the Patriots beating the Bills, who are 13-3, seems about as unlikely as an 80-degree day at this time of year in the Northeast, but Bills head coach Doug McDermott said he will play quarterback Josh Allen very sparingly in Week 18.

The 9-7 Texans have clinched the AFC South title, but DeMeco Ryans, their head coach, said that he will not be resting his players in their regular season finale.

The Browns’ game versus the Ravens (10-6) on Saturday will be very meaningful for both teams, as the Ravens can win the AFC North with a win.

Thus, a Browns loss could not only give them the top pick in the draft but also prevent the hated Pittsburgh Steelers, who are 11-5, from winning the division.

