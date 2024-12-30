Browns Nation

Monday, December 30, 2024
Myles Garrett Made NFL History On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 29: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field before playing the game against the Miami Dolphins at Huntington Bank Field on December 29, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a special day on Sunday, celebrating his 29th birthday while playing against the Miami Dolphins.

That wasn’t the only special thing about his day, however.

Despite visiting the medical tent on two occasions during the game, Garrett finished with two sacks against the Dolphins.

Those two sacks gave him 14 total for this season, making him the first NFL player since 1982 to have four consecutive seasons with 14 or more sacks each year.

Last week, Garrett became the youngest NFL player to record his 100th career sack as he did so against the Cincinnati Bengals.

He was not the fastest to have achieved the 100th career sack as the legendary Reggie White and AFC North rival T.J. Watt have both accomplished that in fewer games.

His sacks against the Dolphins in Week 17 also tied him with the NFL lead with Cincinnati’s Trey Hendrickson as both players have 14 total quarterback takedowns on the year.

His second sack of the game came midway through the fourth quarter as Garrett tracked down his former teammate – Miami quarterback Tyler Huntley – for his third tackle for a loss on the evening.

Garrett finished the contest with four total tackles against the Dolphins as the Browns lost their fifth consecutive contest, falling 20-3 to Miami.

Cleveland’s final NFL regular season game will be next Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.

Browns Nation