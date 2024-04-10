Myles Garrett Made Surprise Visit To Youth Team In Japan

The Cleveland Browns have arguably the best defensive player in the league, but Myles Garrett is way more than just that.

The former No. 1 pick is also a pillar of the community and a fan favorite, always reaching out to the fans and showing love for the next generation of players.

That was on display again this week when the team shared a clip of Garrett meeting with a youth flag football team in Japan.

Garrett paid a surprise visit to the 2024 NFL flag champions in Japan, and the children were in disbelief.

Myles made a surprise visit to talk with the 2024 NFL flag champions in Japan 🇯🇵 @Flash_Garrett | @NFL pic.twitter.com/ly6ofUIbZj — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 9, 2024

He’s coming off the best season of his career, and he should be even better with another full offseason working with Jim Schwartz.

While his numbers weren’t as impressive as other players’, Garrett was by far the most dominant defensive force in the game in 2023, forcing other teams to game-plan for him, and drawing double-teams on every single snap.

He rarely benefitted from a holding call, either, yet he still managed to shake off the pressure to get a sack or disrupt everything around him more often than not.

Garrett is the Browns’ defensive anchor and one of the main catalysts behind their championship-caliber defense.

His presence there allows other players to be at their best and play more free, knowing that they have him by their side.

And with the NFL becoming more global by the day, it’s nice to see him reaching out to young players overseas.

Who knows?

Perhaps he’s going to inspire the next generation of Japanese players.

