Myles Garrett Names Which NBA Player Is Providing Him With ‘Valuable’ Advice

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been a fixture in Cleveland since his arrival in 2017, becoming one of his team’s most recognizable stars.

In addition to the football field, Cleveland residents will see Garrett courtside at Cavaliers contests during the winter and spring as the defensive end also has a minority stake in the city’s NBA franchise and an affinity for the sport.

It should come as no surprise that Garrett draws advice and inspiration from others outside of football, especially with his connection to the Cavaliers.

On Friday, Garrett spoke about how he’s taking advice from a current NBA player about how he can help his team with the franchise’s current dilemma of rebuilding now or pursuing key pieces for a playoff push.

The defensive end named LeBron James as an NBA player who he leans on for advice in dealing with these situations.

“He’s seen everything on the sports side of it, and his advice has been very valuable, him and his team. Just being able to be around them and learn from them has been a very good feeling these last couple of years … Definitely using my platform, using my voice, to my benefit and my team’s benefit has been crucial,” Garrett said.

#Browns Myles Garrett has talked to LeBron James about speaking up more. Front office also talked to him about his might-want-out remarks unless there’s a winning plan to see where his head is at. pic.twitter.com/WinIgxv4hn — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 27, 2024

Last week, Garrett stated his goal was to be in playoff contention next year.

The organization has had two winning seasons – and two playoff appearances – during his time in Cleveland.

He also told reporters he does not want to stay on during another team rebuilding period, adding that he would explore his options if the team elects to go down that path.

