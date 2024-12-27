Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 27, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Names Which NBA Player Is Providing Him With ‘Valuable’ Advice

Myles Garrett Names Which NBA Player Is Providing Him With ‘Valuable’ Advice

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - MARCH 21: Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been a fixture in Cleveland since his arrival in 2017, becoming one of his team’s most recognizable stars.

In addition to the football field, Cleveland residents will see Garrett courtside at Cavaliers contests during the winter and spring as the defensive end also has a minority stake in the city’s NBA franchise and an affinity for the sport.

It should come as no surprise that Garrett draws advice and inspiration from others outside of football, especially with his connection to the Cavaliers.

On Friday, Garrett spoke about how he’s taking advice from a current NBA player about how he can help his team with the franchise’s current dilemma of rebuilding now or pursuing key pieces for a playoff push.

The defensive end named LeBron James as an NBA player who he leans on for advice in dealing with these situations.

“He’s seen everything on the sports side of it, and his advice has been very valuable, him and his team. Just being able to be around them and learn from them has been a very good feeling these last couple of years … Definitely using my platform, using my voice, to my benefit and my team’s benefit has been crucial,” Garrett said.

Last week, Garrett stated his goal was to be in playoff contention next year.

The organization has had two winning seasons – and two playoff appearances – during his time in Cleveland.

He also told reporters he does not want to stay on during another team rebuilding period, adding that he would explore his options if the team elects to go down that path.

NEXT:  Kevin Stefanski Reveals Jameis Winston's Role For Week 17
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation