Myles Garrett Notes Big Change About Browns’ Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns have no margin for error.

They’re coming off a three-win season, and another one of those could cost a lot of people their jobs.

That’s why they’re taking a different approach to training camp.

When asked about it, superstar pass rusher Myles Garrett is quite impressed by his teammates’ mindsets.

“Guys are really showing an attention to detail and discipline that I don’t feel was there all the time last year,” Garrett said.

The Browns entered last season on the heels of a trip to the playoffs.

They were projected to be back in the mix for a postseason spot, but injuries and subpar quarterback play cost them.

Then, their defense failed to live up to expectations, possibly due to exhaustion and fatigue from frequent field time.

Experts aren’t giving this team much of a chance to impress this season, either.

However, even after the injuries and departures, this team is still way more talented than most three-win teams.

Of course, the AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the game, but the Browns have a stout defense that can hold its own against every single team in the league, and that will always give them a chance to compete.

There are major issues to address on the other side of the field, and once again, quarterback play will make-or-break the team’s fate this season.

Still, they have more than enough resources to silence the critics and play spoiler, especially if they keep this huge chip on their shoulders throughout the whole season.

