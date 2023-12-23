Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of ups and downs so far this year.

From roaring out to a 7-3 start to losing their next two games to battling back to 9-5, the Browns have looked incredible at times and forgettable at others.

However, one player that the Browns have been able to rely on game after game is Myles Garrett.

Garrett has totaled 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, a blocked field goal, and 36 total tackles.

He had also garnered the most Pro Bowl votes for a defensive player through Week 14.

In spite of the incredible success Garrett has enjoyed on a personal level, he says there’s only one reward and goal he cares about (via Scott Petrak ct on Twitter.)

#Browns Myles Garrett says public support from coaches regarding DPOY means lot to him but it’s all about team and trying to get to Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/fJvN35C0Wa — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 22, 2023

Garrett’s comments about only wanting a Super Bowl come in the midst of being a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, the most prestigious defensive award in the game.

Earlier in the year, Garrett was also considered a potential MVP candidate, although those talks have stagnated somewhat as Garrett is going through a bit of a slump.

Garrett, while impacting the game in other ways, has failed to collect a sack in his last four games.

This is due in large part to a shoulder injury Garrett sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

Garrett has obviously not been the same player since suffering the injury, but he looked better last week against the Chicago Bears and looks to improve again this week against the Houston Texans.

While Garrett’s statistics have wained somewhat since suffering the injury, hurting his chances at Defensive Player of the Year, being healthy will help him achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a Super Bowl champion.