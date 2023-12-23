Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

By

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of ups and downs so far this year.

From roaring out to a 7-3 start to losing their next two games to battling back to 9-5, the Browns have looked incredible at times and forgettable at others.

However, one player that the Browns have been able to rely on game after game is Myles Garrett.

Garrett has totaled 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, 14 tackles for loss, a blocked field goal, and 36 total tackles.

He had also garnered the most Pro Bowl votes for a defensive player through Week 14.

In spite of the incredible success Garrett has enjoyed on a personal level, he says there’s only one reward and goal he cares about (via Scott Petrak ct on Twitter.)

Garrett’s comments about only wanting a Super Bowl come in the midst of being a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year, the most prestigious defensive award in the game.

Earlier in the year, Garrett was also considered a potential MVP candidate, although those talks have stagnated somewhat as Garrett is going through a bit of a slump.

Garrett, while impacting the game in other ways, has failed to collect a sack in his last four games.

This is due in large part to a shoulder injury Garrett sustained against the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

Garrett has obviously not been the same player since suffering the injury, but he looked better last week against the Chicago Bears and looks to improve again this week against the Houston Texans.

While Garrett’s statistics have wained somewhat since suffering the injury, hurting his chances at Defensive Player of the Year, being healthy will help him achieve his ultimate goal of becoming a Super Bowl champion.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

2 hours ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

2 hours ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Joe Flacco's Big Impact On Browns' Offense

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

3 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

3 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Reveals He Battled Another Injury Before Sunday's Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Ronnie Hickman Jr.

PFF Gives Browns Rookie Their Highest Grade In Week 15

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

NFL Reveals Playoff Scenarios For The Browns For Week 16

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Numbers Show Browns Playmaker Has Been On A Tear In Last 2 Games

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Shelby Harris

Podcast Host Praises Notable Factor In Browns Latest Victories

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Coach Makes Strong Declaration About Myles Garrett

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

NFL Analyst Goes Wild Over David Njoku Moment With Browns Fan

4 days ago

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

No more pages to load