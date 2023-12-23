Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

As the 2023 regular season is hitting the home stretch and winding down, the Cleveland Browns are looking to make a few late-season additions to their roster.

As such, they worked out a total of five players on Friday, including DL Matthieu Betts, DL Josiah Bronson, OG Jerome Carvin, OL Vitaliy Gurman, and OT Lewis Kidd (via Aaron Wilson on Twitter.)

#Browns worked out Mathieu Betts, Josiah Bronson, Jerome Carvin, Vitaliy Gurman, Lewis Kidd — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 22, 2023

As of now, the Browns haven’t announced signing any of these players.

However, the fact that the Browns are working them out shows that they’re serious about bolstering their ranks for a deep playoff run, as the offensive and defensive lines have seen the most injuries by far.

Betts is a five-year veteran of the Canadian Football League and was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player last year.

Bronson is a 26-year-old defensive end out of the University of Washington who has been a member of the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins, before getting cut by the Dolphins prior to the start of this season.

Carvin is an undrafted rookie offensive guard out of the University of Tennessee who was signed to the Kansas Chiefs practice squad at the start of the season.

However, he was later waived and reverted to IR.

Gurman is an offensive tackle out of the University of Toledo and has made several practice squads throughout the league but has never seen playing time.

Kidd was recently released by the Indianapolis Colts practice squad after getting cut by the Saints last year.

While none of these players are expected to be game-changers, they are all young, hungry, and looking to prove themselves, and could add depth to the offensive and defensive lines.