Myles Garrett Posted Career Highs In 2 Stats Last Season

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had one of the best defenders in the league for quite a while now in pass rusher Myles Garrett.

However, it wasn’t until the 2023 season that he finally got the praise and recognition he deserved.

Garrett was the best defensive player in the NFL by a significant margin, having the best season of his career under the tutelage of Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

As a matter of fact, PFF CLE Browns recently pointed out on Twitter that Garrett posted career highs in both run stops (22) and tackles for loss or no gain (13) this past season.

He was incredibly dominant at the line of scrimmage, establishing himself as the prime pass-rusher in the game, even though the stats put up by Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt in 2023 were better.

Garrett forced four fumbles this past season, which was tied for third-best among players in his position.

Some opposing fans criticized the league for giving him the award despite not having better stats than guys like Watt, but his impact went way beyond the stat sheet.

Garrett had to deal with double teams on every single snap, and he literally forced opposing coaches to specifically game plan for him.

Even so, he still managed to shake off defenders to put up big numbers while also opening up the door for other players to make plays.

The Browns’ championship-caliber defense was the main reason why they were able to make the playoffs and win 11 games in 2023 despite their subpar quarterback situation, and they should only keep getting better if Garrett stays healthy for the upcoming campaign.

Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

