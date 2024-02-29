Nick Chubb Co-Leads The NFL In Notable Rushing Category

The Cleveland Browns have a tough decision to make this offseason.

Nick Chubb has become a stalwart of the organization, and the fans won’t want to see him gone.

Chubb has been so efficient and dominant for the team that he actually co-leads the NFL in rushes of 10+ yards over the past three seasons with 94, tied with Indianapolis Colts star running back Jonathan Taylor (via PFF Fantasy & Betting on Twitter).

Most rushes of 10+ yards the last 3 seasons: 🥇 Nick Chubb – 94

🥇 Jonathan Taylor – 94 pic.twitter.com/csCzfxJ2Ou — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) February 29, 2024

That’s only more remarkable if you consider the fact that he missed most of last season.

Then again, that also sheds light on what the Browns might choose to do with him.

He’s suffered two major injuries dating back to college, and we’ve seen how teams deal with aging running backs, let alone those who are coming off a significant injury.

Chubb has singled-handedly put Cleveland’s offense on his shoulders, becoming a respected member of the locker room, a fan favorite, and one of the best offensive players in the league.

The scheme run by new Browns offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey will most likely focus on the passing game, which makes sense, as the team needs to get the most out of the investment they’ve made in quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Even so, and regardless of how Cleveland feels about No. 2 running back Jerome Ford, all teams should establish the run and have an efficient running game to give their quarterbacks a helping hand.

For the Browns, it just feels like they have to do right by the best offensive player they’ve had in the past few years and arguably their second-best player overall, behind only Myles Garrett.