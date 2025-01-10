Myles Garrett Receives Notable Honor From Associated Press

For the past eight seasons, Cleveland fans have enjoyed watching defensive end Myles Garrett roam the field, wreaking havoc on opposing offenses.

Garrett achieved several milestones during the 2024 NFL season, one year after he was named the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

While he’s still in the running to become a repeat winner of that award, Garrett added an honor from the Associated Press to his resume following his standout regular season performance.

The AP announced their first-team All-Pro team, naming Garrett to the squad for the fourth time in his career.

In eight years, Garrett has been named to the AP’s first- or second-team six times.

This season, the defensive end led the league with 22 tackles for loss, and he finished second in the NFL with 14 sacks.

It was the fourth consecutive season that Garrett ended the year with at least 14 sacks, and he became the first player since 1982 to achieve this feat.

He also equaled New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor’s feat as the only other player since 1982 to record 12 or more sacks in five consecutive seasons.

Garrett also became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack as the defensive end did so against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16, notching the defensive takedown one week before his 29th birthday.

He finished the 2024 season with 47 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 14 sacks, three forced fumbles, and one pass deflection while starting all 17 games for the Browns.

The defensive end’s stats are impressive as he routinely faces the NFL’s highest double-team rate, showing how important neutralizing Garrett is to opponents’ game plans.

