Andrew Berry Reveals How Browns Will Change Up QB Room In 2025

The Cleveland Browns finished the regular season tied with the worst record in the NFL, earning the franchise the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

What Cleveland will do with that pick has been a mystery as the Browns have several needs the team could fill in the upcoming draft.

The most prevalent issue seemingly will be how the Browns solve their quarterback problem ahead of the 2025 regular season.

With two highly-regarded quarterbacks in this year’s draft process, the Browns could draft one in April.

Cleveland could also sign a quarterback during the free agency process, giving the Browns another option to address this position.

Browns GM Andrew Berry was noncommittal as to which approach the team would explore in 2025, but the veteran executive noted that multiple channels are open for the Browns to improve this position for next year.

“We won’t restrict ourselves in terms of the avenues that we would explore at the position, but we also want to make sure that we’re convicted on whatever players that we bring into that room. We won’t force anything in any arena, but we’ll be broad in terms of how we think about the position,” Berry said.

Cleveland has both Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Deshaun Watson under contract for the 2025 season, but neither player is considered a lock to start next year.

The Browns signed veteran Jameis Winston in the 2024 offseason, giving the team an experienced shoulder to rely on as an insurance policy.

All three quarterbacks started multiple games this season as Watson’s year was cut short by an injury for the second consecutive season.

