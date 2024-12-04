Analyst Predicts Browns QB Room In 2025

The Cleveland Browns have been hunting for a starting quarterback for decades.

It seems like every single time they find their guy, something goes wrong.

That was the case with Deshaun Watson as well.

Watson never panned out for the Browns, being hurt, suspended, or playing poorly.

Some fans have even turned their backs on him, going so far as to cheer when he suffered a season-ending injury.

With that in mind, and after watching what Jameis Winston has done since taking over as the starter, Jeff Lloyd of Locked On Browns shared a bold prediction for the Browns’ quarterback room next season.

He believes Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson will stay with the team, but he sees Justin Fields taking Deshaun Watson’s spot.

#Browns QB room in 2025

Jameis Winston

Justin Fields

DTR — Jeff-LJ-Lloyd (@Jeff_LJ_Lloyd) December 4, 2024

Of course, most Browns fans might not feel terrible about that, but it’s not that simple.

As much as Fields will likely leave the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they will have to pay Russell Wilson, the Browns might not be able to move on from Watson, at least not that easily.

Watson is still owed a lot of money over the next two years.

The team didn’t shut the door on him, most likely because they knew they might be stuck with him.

Fields would make some sense for this team.

He’s mobile, young, and will most likely take less money.

The big question remains whether the Browns will be able to bring him on board and, more importantly, move on from Watson.

