Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns lost more than just a game to the Denver Broncos.

Superstar DE Myles Garrett was evidently limited after suffering a shoulder injury during his team’s 29-12 setback at Mile High.

Following the game, Garrett was spotted wearing a sling, and when asked about whether he was suffering from a wrist injury, the former No. 1 pick stated that he had felt a pop in his shoulder during the game (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

More #Browns Myles Garrett on his left shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/VGS9oVqvoB — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 27, 2023

Garrett also said that he was going to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury and whether he would need to miss some time.

The Texas A&M product was still able to finish the contest, adding that he’s played through injuries multiple times in the past, so he’s not going to let an ailment gonna hold him back.

A Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate, Garrett has been Jim Schwartz’s defensive anchor this season.

The Browns will stay on the West Coast as they get ready to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next week, and that could also take a toll on Garrett’s potential availability — or lack thereof — on Sunday.

Garrett finished the loss with two tackles (one for loss) and a pass defensed in a day his team struggled to keep up with Russell Wilson and company in the second half.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and WR Amari Cooper were also hurt during the game, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to be back for their next matchup.