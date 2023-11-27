Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns lost more than just a game to the Denver Broncos.

Superstar DE Myles Garrett was evidently limited after suffering a shoulder injury during his team’s 29-12 setback at Mile High.

Following the game, Garrett was spotted wearing a sling, and when asked about whether he was suffering from a wrist injury, the former No. 1 pick stated that he had felt a pop in his shoulder during the game (via Scott Petrak on Twitter).

Garrett also said that he was going to undergo further testing to determine the extent of the injury and whether he would need to miss some time.

The Texas A&M product was still able to finish the contest, adding that he’s played through injuries multiple times in the past, so he’s not going to let an ailment gonna hold him back.

A Defensive Player of the Year and MVP candidate, Garrett has been Jim Schwartz’s defensive anchor this season.

The Browns will stay on the West Coast as they get ready to face the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium next week, and that could also take a toll on Garrett’s potential availability — or lack thereof — on Sunday.

Garrett finished the loss with two tackles (one for loss) and a pass defensed in a day his team struggled to keep up with Russell Wilson and company in the second half.

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and WR Amari Cooper were also hurt during the game, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to be back for their next matchup.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

14 mins ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Browns Fans React to Team's Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Broncos

15 hours ago

cleveland browns helmet

Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

1 day ago

Denver Broncos helmet

Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Stats Highlight Browns Star's Impact In Clutch Time

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk

Browns Announce 3 Roster Moves Ahead Of Broncos Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Week 12 NFL Predictions: Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos

1 day ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Expectations For Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes Concerning Browns Stat Prior To Broncos Game

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before playing against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Greg Newsome II Details How Browns Plan To Play Without Key Defender

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Names 1 Key Absence For The Browns This Sunday

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns passes during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Analyst Has Blunt Response To Expectations About Dorian Thompson-Robinson

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Browns Are Close To Tying A Notable Streak This Season

2 days ago

browns helmet

Browns Rule Out 2 Veterans For Broncos Game

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Defender Has 'Fun' Description For His Time In Cleveland

3 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Reporter Shares Browns’ Cleats For Special Event

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Has Funny Response To Teammate's Message

3 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Troll Steelers With Thanksgiving 'Tradition'

3 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns CB Sends Strong Message To Doubters

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

Browns Star Defender Has Unexpected Injury

4 days ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after intercepting a ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Players Have Special Plans To Celebrate Thanksgiving

4 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

No more pages to load