Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback position might be cursed.

With Deshaun Watson out for the season, Kevin Stefsnski turned to fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who did just enough to lead the team to a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers before getting the nod again on Sunday, this time vs. the Denver Broncos.

It was far from an easy challenge, but Robinson was getting by.

Then, a hard hit on a scramble by LB Baron Browning sent him right to the tent to be evaluated for a concussion.

Unsurprisingly, the UCLA product wasn’t able to come back, but it seems like he’s out of danger, as he took to Instagram to thank everybody worried about his well-being and even crack a little joke about the play (via Noah Weiskopf on Twitter).

#Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who suffered a concussion in today’s loss against the #Broncos, just posted this on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/AKBxbeyENt — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) November 27, 2023

The hit drew a 15-yard penalty, but the broadcasters weren’t so sure about that.

It’s hard to determine whether he actually tried to hurt him, but that kind of hit would draw a penalty flag in today’s NFL every single day of the week.

Prior to the hit, DTR had gone 14 for 29 for 134 yards, a passer rating of 73.1, and the very first touchdown pass of his career in the pros.

P.J. Walker was rushed to the field again, but he wasn’t able to get past the Broncos’ stout defense.

Now, it remains to be seen whether DTR will be cleared to play vs. the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13, or maybe the team will give veteran Joe Flacco a chance to prove he’s still got something left in the tank.