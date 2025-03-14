Myles Garrett Reveals His Recruiting Pitch To Russell Wilson

The Cleveland Browns continue searching for a quarterback solution as Deshaun Watson’s situation grows increasingly problematic.

With Watson likely sidelined throughout 2025 due to injury, and his performance falling well short of expectations, the organization has pivoted toward finding quality quarterback play at a reasonable price.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson recently visited Cleveland for discussions with the Browns’ front office.

Notable among those present was defensive standout Myles Garrett, who apparently has taken an active role in the recruitment process.

Garrett revealed the straightforward pitch he made to Wilson during their meeting at the Browns’ facility.

“I won’t take him to the ground three or four times a year,” Garrett said, via Andrew Siciliano.

The dominant pass rusher recently secured a four-year deal that will pay him $40 million annually, establishing him as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

This substantial financial commitment underscores Garrett’s importance to the franchise and his vested interest in solving Cleveland’s quarterback dilemma.

Last season’s AFC North matchups between the Browns and Steelers gave Wilson a firsthand understanding of Garrett’s disruptive capabilities.

The veteran experienced Garrett’s relentless pressure during those contests, making the defender’s recruiting pitch particularly compelling.

For Wilson, joining Cleveland wouldn’t represent surrender but rather a strategic alliance.

The prospect of having Garrett as a teammate rather than an opponent twice each season offers obvious appeal, especially for a quarterback who has felt the impact of Garrett’s pass-rushing abilities.

