Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors

Now that the Cleveland Browns have traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season, some are wondering if they’re going to go into full-blown rebuilding mode.

In particular, there are rumors that defensive end Myles Garrett, arguably their best player, could be traded next.

Garrett was asked by Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot if he’s been given any indication that he will remain with the team, and he responded by saying, “I’ll be playing here.”

I asked #Browns Myles Garrett if he’s been given any reassurances that he’s safe with the trade deadline approaching: “I’ll be playing here,” he said. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 25, 2024

Garrett has been the backbone of Cleveland’s defense ever since he came in 2017 as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and he quickly grew into a terror for opposing teams on the defensive line.

He has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last six seasons, and last year, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year and had 14.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss.

In seven games this season, Garrett has 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits and seven tackles for loss.

The Browns’ defense, to a certain extent, has given them a chance to win games this season by holding opponents to 21 or fewer points in five of seven games this season.

Four of their six losses have come by seven points or fewer.

The NFL trade deadline is now just one and a half weeks away on Nov. 5, so if the Browns want to radically transform their team or stockpile draft picks they could use to rebuild, they don’t have much time left.

NEXT:

Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Sunday's Game