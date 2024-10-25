Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 25, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors

Myles Garrett Sends 4-Word Message About Trade Rumors

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Now that the Cleveland Browns have traded star wide receiver Amari Cooper and lost quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season, some are wondering if they’re going to go into full-blown rebuilding mode.

In particular, there are rumors that defensive end Myles Garrett, arguably their best player, could be traded next.

Garrett was asked by Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot if he’s been given any indication that he will remain with the team, and he responded by saying, “I’ll be playing here.”

Garrett has been the backbone of Cleveland’s defense ever since he came in 2017 as the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, and he quickly grew into a terror for opposing teams on the defensive line.

He has posted double-digit sacks in each of the last six seasons, and last year, he was named the Defensive Player of the Year and had 14.0 sacks, 30 quarterback hits and 17 tackles for loss.

In seven games this season, Garrett has 4.0 sacks, nine QB hits and seven tackles for loss.

The Browns’ defense, to a certain extent, has given them a chance to win games this season by holding opponents to 21 or fewer points in five of seven games this season.

Four of their six losses have come by seven points or fewer.

The NFL trade deadline is now just one and a half weeks away on Nov. 5, so if the Browns want to radically transform their team or stockpile draft picks they could use to rebuild, they don’t have much time left.

NEXT:  Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Sunday's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Robert Marvi
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Robert Marvi
Contributor at Browns Nation
Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson's Status For Sunday's Game

15 mins ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Insider Names 3 Browns Players That Could Be Traded

32 mins ago

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the game at TrEver Bank Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Deshaun Watson Underwent Surgery On Friday

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Ahead Of Sunday's Game

4 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 13: Derrick Henry #22 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on October 13, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Coach Sends A Clear Message To Defense About Defending Derrick Henry

6 hours ago

BEREA, OHIO - AUGUST 14: Coaching and personnel consultant Mike Vrabel of the Cleveland Browns watches a drill during a joint training camp practice with the Minnesota Vikings at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on August 14, 2024 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Says Browns Could Make A Surprising Move With Mike Vrabel

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

'Modell Law' Author Shares His Thoughts On Browns' Lawsuit Against It

6 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas

Duce Staley Has 3-Word Response When Asked If Nick Chubb Can Return To Form

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Maurice Hurst

2 Browns DTs Who Could Be Trade Targets

10 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Browns File Lawsuit Against City Of Cleveland Over Stadium Dispute

11 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Washington Commanders during the first half at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Josh Cribbs Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Cheering Deshaun Watson's Injury

11 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Analyst Shares His Thoughts On Why Kevin Stefanski Gave Up Play-Calling Role

12 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 13: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns defends against DeVonta Smith #6 of the Philadelphia Eagles on an incomplete pass during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 13, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Denzel Ward Leads Impressive Stat This Season

21 hours ago

browns helmets

4 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

23 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends Clear Message About Defensive Performance

23 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoffs against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas

Insider Reveals His Thoughts On If Browns Would Trade Myles Garrett

1 day ago

cleveland browns helmet

Ken Dorsey Hints At Where He Will Call Plays From For Browns

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after his team was defeated by the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Has Honest Admission About Lamar Jackson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 17: Jerry Jeudy #3 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His Frustration During Loss To Bengals

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Kevin Stefanski, head coach of the Cleveland Browns, looks on during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Has Theory On Why Browns Are Now Changing Play-Callers

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns falls to the ground after being injured on a play in the second quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Player Says Fans Reaction To Deshaun Watson's Injury Was 'Disgusting'

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns calls out to teammates before a snap in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Ken Dorsey Reveals Injury Update On Dorian Thompson-Robinson

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 20: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Huntington Bank Field on October 20, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Sends A Clear Message About Browns Being Underdogs

1 day ago

Ken Dorsey Reveals His Thoughts On Taking Over Play-Calling Duties

1 day ago

Browns Nation