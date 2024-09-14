Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Trevor Lawrence

The Jacksonville Jaguars will pose a big threat to the Cleveland Browns.

They have a talented quarterback and a strong running game, and like the Browns, they will also look to bounce back from a season-opening loss.

With that in mind, the media asked Myles Garrett his thoughts on Trevor Lawrence, and he had nothing but praise for a fellow No. 1 pick.

He claimed that Lawrence was very strong with the ball and very confident with his legs.

He also said that Lawrence had plenty of angles and spots where he could throw the ball, and given that he’s “tall as hell,” he could see the length of the field.

Garrett claimed that Lawrence was a prototypical quarterback in the sense of his accuracy and arm strength, and he knew he could keep the Browns’ defense on their toes.

The Jaguars will also have a new threat in the open field.

Former LSU star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. emerged as the clear-cut alpha dog in the passing game right out of the gate, even ahead of the likes of Christian Kirk or Evan Engram.

Travis Etienne Jr. will also be a handful for the Browns’ stout offensive line, and the fact that they fared much better at home than on the road last season might be somewhat concerning.

Still, the Browns’ defense has too much pride to allow themselves to be manhandled again, even if they’re away from home, and Jim Schwartz will most definitely have them ready to play on Sunday.

