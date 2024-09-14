Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation is perhaps the most complicated around the league.

While Deshaun Watson isn’t the worst quarterback in the NFL by any means, the context is just unfortunate.

This team has been looking for a starting-caliber quarterback for decades – literally.

Watson has been dealing with a lot off the field and his play on it hasn’t done much to divert attention from his legal turmoil.

Some even speculate that the team could look to move on from him if he faces more discipline and another suspension over his latest accusations.

For the time being, however, he’s still a part of the team.

That’s why the Browns took to social media to congratulate him on his 29th birthday.

Needless to say, it didn’t take long before fans from all teams flooded the post to either peep at the comments or share some harsh statements about the Clemson product.

Watson was once both a fan favorite and one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but all that looks like a thing of the past now.

He looked quite rusty and out of sync in his first game from a season-ending injury, and the fans are starting to lose their patience.

He will have a prime opportunity to bounce back and prove that he’s still got it when he goes on the road to face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

At this point, however, it might take a historical performance for people to ignore everything else that’s going on.

