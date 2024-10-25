Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Fans Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a fresh start after dropping to 1-6 in last week’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and losing quarterback Deshaun Watson to a torn Achilles in the process.

The injury was a hot-button subject as many fans in the crowd could be heard cheering for the fallen quarterback’s demise, something which star defensive end Myles Garrett spoke out against, along with some of his other teammates.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a clip from Garrett’s Friday morning media availability where Garrett shared more thoughts on the situation, saying “It was a bad moment for us as fans and as spectators of the game and custodians of the game. None of us really stand for them, we want to be appreciative for everyone who steps forward in our colors and on the field. Gotta move forward and be better, all of us.”

Myles Garrett on his approach to #Browns fans heading into the #Ravens game after some cheered Deshaun Watson when he was injured last week: pic.twitter.com/IqoI46yRXS — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 25, 2024

Other teammates have taken a similar stance and are simply looking to move on and not dwell on the past or let a handful of negative reactions overshadow all the positivity this fanbase brings to the stadium on Sundays.

Cleveland has a tough matchup on Sunday in Jameis Winston’s first start as it will have to deal with Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and the Baltimore Ravens who are flying high on a 5-game winning streak.

To keep up with this Ravens’ rushing attack, the Browns offense is going to have to go up a level and can’t continue to fall short of 20 points every week.

Hopefully, Winston can light a fire under this team and the Browns can start being more competitive.

