Myles Garrett Reveals Honest Thoughts About Mason Graham

The Cleveland Browns made Mason Graham the fifth overall pick after trading down in the 2025 NFL Draft, immediately inserting him into a starting role on their defensive line.

Through three weeks, the rookie defensive tackle has validated that early investment with consistent improvement and significant playing time.

Graham logged 74% of defensive snaps in Week 3 against the Green Bay Packers, demonstrating how quickly he has earned the coaching staff’s trust.

Defensive cornerstone Myles Garrett recently praised Graham’s rapid development when speaking with reporters about the rookie’s early-season progression and continued growth potential.

"He's looked good. Each game he's really taken a step, whether that's looking a little bit better with his move, with his progression, and just having an attention to detail with his plays. I'm looking forward to what he'll do this game because they take pride in their run game, so we have to be physical on the inside," Garrett said.

Cleveland’s defense leads multiple statistical categories this season, and Graham’s presence has helped maintain that elite level of performance across the unit.

The former Michigan standout recorded his first NFL sack against Green Bay, splitting it with defensive tackle Maliek Collins as the Browns held the Packers to just 10 points and 230 total yards.

Graham has helped neutralize rushing attacks from division rivals Baltimore and Cincinnati, showcasing the relentless energy and active hands that made him successful at Michigan.

Detroit presents a more significant test for any rookie defensive tackle, however.

The Lions enter with the league’s second-ranked rushing attack and rank seventh in yards per carry through their physical, creative offensive approach.

If Graham can hold his own against Detroit’s imposing offensive line and versatile backfield, it would mark another key developmental milestone and further validate Cleveland’s draft-day decision.

