Myles Garrett Seen Throwing Down Huge Dunks In Las Vegas

By

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Without question, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has established himself as one of the premier players in the NFL.

He has certainly lived up to the hype that made him the top overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Since he joined the league, he has four seasons of at least ten sacks.

The former Texas A&M standout has separated himself from the pack by becoming a three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowler.

The Browns also rewarded him with a five-year, $125 million contract during the 2020 offseason and it will start to take effect this year.

But while training camp is still weeks away, he is staying active by playing basketball.

It’s not just any league, though, because he is suiting up for the NBA Summer League.

Pro Football Focus writer Ari Meirov shared a short clip of Garrett completing a dunk during warmups.

He had the full uniform on while participating in the pre-game activity.

It’s not the first time that Garrett has dazzled fans with his basketball skills.

He also played in the celebrity game during the NBA All-Star Weekend in Cleveland earlier this year.

 

Garrett A Two-Sport Pro Athlete?

He does have the talent to play basketball for a living.

But playing both in the NBA and the NFL would be difficult because their calendars coincide.

The NFL season runs from September to February while the NBA happens from October to June.

Besides, it would be difficult to switch training between football and basketball because they require different exercises.

As always, he will concentrate on the sport that has given him a fortune.

While waiting for his football commitment to start, playing basketball keeps him in shape.

