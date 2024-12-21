Myles Garrett Sends 3-Word Message To Bengals Ahead Of Sunday’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for their Week 16 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

This is their second meeting of the year, and the Browns are hoping to get revenge after their seven-point loss to them earlier in the season.

At the moment, the Bengals still have a path to make the playoffs, but they’ll need to win out to give themselves a chance.

The Browns have nothing to play for, as they are already out of the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they won’t want to play spoiler against a divisional rival.

Myles Garrett was recently asked about their chance to take the Bengals out of the playoff hunt, and according to Leah Doherty, he said, “Misery loves company.”

"Misery loves company…"#Browns Myles Garrett on the chance to knock the #Bengals out of the playoffs: pic.twitter.com/iAe96eOtmn — Leah Doherty (@LeahDohertyTV) December 20, 2024

Garrett would love nothing more than to squash the Bengals’ chances of making the postseason.

The Bengals were being talked about as one of the favorites to win the AFC North coming into the season, but with some bad luck, injuries, and pure domination from the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers, their record is less than ideal.

They’ll need a miracle to make the playoffs, something Garrett hopes to stop in its tracks.

Fans might be conflicted by Garrett’s statement, as a win in this game could hurt the Browns’ draft stock in 2025, as several other teams in the league have three or fewer wins.

However, NFL athletes are the ultimate competitors, and while it might cost them some spots in the draft order, Garrett will do whatever it takes to win this game.

