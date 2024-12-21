Browns Nation

Saturday, December 21, 2024
Analyst Says Browns Star Is ‘As Good As Gone’

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 09: Members of the groundcrew remove the tarps before the Cleveland Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers in their season opening game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Septmber 9, 2007 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans are some of the most passionate in the NFL but are also some of the most realistic.

They have a strong understanding of when their team is headed in the right direction, like they were in 2023, or the wrong direction, like they’ve gone in 2024.

Browns fans cheer loudly when things are going well, but will be the first to boo their favorite team when things head south.

With the team already eliminated from the playoffs, fans are thinking about 2025 and beyond, hoping things can improve for this team.

Analyst Adam Gerstenhaber (AKA Adam “The Bull”), for instance, recently took to X to let other fans know that Myles Garrett isn’t likely to return, as the team has “no chance” to win the Super Bowl in 2025.

Garrett has been one of the best defenders in the league since he was drafted, an instant legend within the Browns organization.

He has been dominant in many areas, but it hasn’t been enough to help take the Browns farther in the postseason.

At this point in his career, he could look to move on to a contender, giving himself a better chance to win a ring in the final seasons of his career.

As Gerstenhaber pointed out, the Browns’ path to the Super Bowl seems lofty given how the team looks this year, and if Garrett shares the same vision, he could be suiting up for a different team in 2025.

