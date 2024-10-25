Browns Nation

Friday, October 25, 2024
Browns Announce Dorian Thompson-Robinson’s Status For Sunday’s Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had two quarterbacks injured last week against the Cincinnati Bengals as both starter Deshaun Watson and backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson suffered injuries in the game.

Watson’s injury was significant as the signal-caller went down without contact in the second quarter, suffering a season-ending Achilles rupture.

Thompson-Robinson’s injury was less severe as he injured his finger while making a tackle after he threw an interception late in the contest.

With Watson out for the season, the Browns are left with veteran quarterback Jameis Winston as the healthiest option for Sunday’s contest against the Baltimore Ravens.

After signing Bailey Zappe off Kansas City’s practice squad, the Browns had a decision to make before Sunday: would Zappe or Thompson-Robinson play as the backup to Winston against Baltimore?

The Browns revealed Thompson-Robinson’s status on Friday as insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X he will be the backup against the Ravens.

Thompson-Robinson was the backup last week against the Bengals for the first time this season, a move head coach Kevin Stefanski explained by suggesting the second-year quarterback could be featured in several packages against Cincinnati.

Last week, Thompson-Robinson was 11-of-24 passing for 82 yards and two interceptions, although the mobile athlete recorded 44 yards rushing off three carries.

Winston entered the game and went five-of-11 passing for 67 yards and a touchdown in limited fourth-quarter work relieving Thompson-Robinson.

The veteran quarterback will start his first contest for the Browns on Sunday, but Winston has started 80 contests in his 10-year NFL career and owns a 34-46 record in those games.

Earnest Horn
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Browns Nation