Myles Garrett Sends Message About Cleveland Sports

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Cleveland Browns fans had some winter excitement with a run by the city’s NBA team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Myles Garrett is a huge fan of the Cavs.

He has been seen at games this season and played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game hosted by Cleveland this year.

The Cavs’ season ended on Friday night with a loss in their final regular-season game which eliminated them from the playoffs.

Though disappointing, Garrett sent out an inspirational message to both Cavs and Browns fans.

 

What Garrett Said

Just after midnight after the Friday Cavs loss, Garrett wrote:

“Cavs had a helluva a year and Cleveland sports is gonna be scary next year…”

 

 

What It Means

It sure seems to indicate that Garrett believes both the Cavs and Browns are on the upswing.

Garrett has not publicly spoken about the Deshaun Watson trade.

He posted an emoji on March 18 when the trade was announced.

 

 

Will Garrett Be At Voluntary Offseason Workouts?

That is yet to be known or reported.

We know that Deshaun Watson will be in attendance, but beyond that, it is unclear who, especially on the defensive side of the ball, is expected to attend.

Regardless of when he reports, a fit and healthy Garrett is a scary proposition.

Garrett himself retweeted the Browns highlight reel of him breaking the single-season sack record in 2021.

 

What’s Next For Garrett?

Though Garrett has been very vocal about getting the ultimate team award, a Super Bowl Championship for the city of Cleveland, there is an individual record that he is definitely within reach of achieving in 2022.

He is 3.5 sacks away from tying franchise all-time sack leader Clay Matthews Jr. record of 62 sacks.

Matthews achieved the record in 232 career games.

Garrett is at 58.5 sacks in 68 games.

Let’s hope Garrett is healthy and thriving again in 2022 and his prophetic Friday night tweet comes true.

 

