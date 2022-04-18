Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/18/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, April 18, 2022, also known as Easter Monday.

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for voluntary offseason workouts to begin on Tuesday with plenty of holes remaining in the roster.

Draft preparation is in full swing, but lingering free agent questions dominate the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Report: Jarvis Landry Not Likely To Rejoin Browns

Reports seemingly indicate that Jarvis Landry will not be re-signing with the Browns.

The two most likely places for Landry to land are with the Buffalo Bills or Green Bay Packers.

Previously, it was reported that Landry was planning to make his final decision before the NFL Draft.

The draft is now 10 days away so we should hear something any day now.

Fans could be disappointed, but they should not be surprised.

Landry was released and despite the Deshaun Watson era beginning in Cleveland which many thought would attract Landry back, it appears as though all parties want a fresh start.

 

2. The Jadeveon Clowney Watch Continues

The Jadeveon Clowney watch has been painfully long.

It now sounds as though there is plenty of energy focused on finding suitable alternatives for Clowney should he not re-sign with the Browns.

Among those free-agent alternatives, Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that Jerry Hughes or Melvin Ingram could be possibilities.

The other option is to draft a DE at the 2022 NFL Draft potentially with the team’s first pick at No. 44 overall.

 

3. A Fond Monday Memory

Browns fans are obsessed with football all year round.

Today’s post from #Browns Twitter is a fond memory in team history.

It is a recent one, the 2020 wildcard playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Relive it by watching this clip.

We won’t know for months if the Browns will be back in the playoffs in 2022 after a one-year absence.

In the meantime, Happy Easter Monday Browns Fans!

 

 

 

