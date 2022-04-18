Browns Nation News And Notes (4/18/22)

It is Monday, April 18, 2022, also known as Easter Monday.

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for voluntary offseason workouts to begin on Tuesday with plenty of holes remaining in the roster.

Draft preparation is in full swing, but lingering free agent questions dominate the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Report: Jarvis Landry Not Likely To Rejoin Browns

Reports seemingly indicate that Jarvis Landry will not be re-signing with the Browns.

The two most likely places for Landry to land are with the Buffalo Bills or Green Bay Packers.

Previously, it was reported that Landry was planning to make his final decision before the NFL Draft.

The draft is now 10 days away so we should hear something any day now.

#Browns are unlikely to sign Jarvis Landry. Two teams to watch for Landry are the #Bills and #Packers. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) April 17, 2022

Fans could be disappointed, but they should not be surprised.

Landry was released and despite the Deshaun Watson era beginning in Cleveland which many thought would attract Landry back, it appears as though all parties want a fresh start.

2. The Jadeveon Clowney Watch Continues

The Jadeveon Clowney watch has been painfully long.

It now sounds as though there is plenty of energy focused on finding suitable alternatives for Clowney should he not re-sign with the Browns.

The #Browns are still hoping for Jadeveon Clowney to re-sign with the team and really want him to do so. However, the Browns have also monitored some other edge-rushing FA’s such as Jerry Hughes and Melvin Ingram, per @MaryKayCabot. D-end at pick 44 overall is still possible too. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) April 17, 2022

Among those free-agent alternatives, Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that Jerry Hughes or Melvin Ingram could be possibilities.

The other option is to draft a DE at the 2022 NFL Draft potentially with the team’s first pick at No. 44 overall.

3. A Fond Monday Memory

Browns fans are obsessed with football all year round.

Today’s post from #Browns Twitter is a fond memory in team history.

It is a recent one, the 2020 wildcard playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Relive it by watching this clip.

We won’t know for months if the Browns will be back in the playoffs in 2022 after a one-year absence.

In the meantime, Happy Easter Monday Browns Fans!