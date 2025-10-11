Myles Garrett Sends Message To Dillon Gabriel Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Cleveland Browns will face their third AFC North opponent in the first six weeks when they travel to Pittsburgh on Sunday.

It marks the first of two matchups this season against the Steelers, and one that promises to test Cleveland’s young offense.

Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel will make his first divisional road start in one of the NFL’s toughest environments.

The matchup won’t be easy, and it likely won’t be pretty in a stadium known for its hostility.

As the game approaches, veteran defensive star Myles Garrett offered guidance to the Oregon product, reminding him that poise and preparation often decide these rivalry games more than individual brilliance.

“It’s not going to be pretty. All that matters is that you get the win,” Garrett said, per ESPN’s Daniel Oyefusi.

After a 1-3 start, the Browns benched veteran Joe Flacco and handed the offense to Gabriel for their international matchup in London against the Vikings.

Gabriel responded with a 19-of-33 performance, totaling 190 yards and two touchdowns in his first start.

He managed the game efficiently without forcing risky throws, though it wasn’t exactly a breakout showing under the spotlight.

Against Pittsburgh’s aggressive defense, that kind of cautious play won’t be enough to secure a victory on the road.

Gabriel will need to stay sharp and poised when he takes the field Sunday in his first true experience wearing the brown and orange in a rivalry that demands focus.

The stakes feel heavier given how the season has unfolded so far, with Pittsburgh entering at 3-1 while Cleveland sits at 1-4.

