Myles Garrett Shows Up Among Elite List Of Award Candidates

It’s quite alarming that Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett wasn’t present during yesterday’s practice.

However, he has a personal reason for skipping practice because of an ill family member.

Therefore, he is not nursing any injury that might sideline him for weeks.

Still, it’s great news that he will be ready for Week 1 when the Browns face their former quarterback, Baker Mayfield, and the Carolina Panthers.

Being available from the season opener will improve his chances of winning a prestigious individual award.

Who is your pick to win Defensive Player of the Year? pic.twitter.com/MmR3It6n7y — PFF (@PFF) September 3, 2022

Pro Football Focus analysts predicted the winner of this season’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Anthony Treash selected the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald, while Doug Kyed chose the Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons.

Mike Renner sees the Los Angeles Chargers’ Joey Bosa winning.

Finally, Sam Monson has Garrett winning his first Defensive Player of the Year award.

It remains to be seen if any of these predictions will come true.

But if recent trends are considered, Garrett has built a strong case for recognition.

Garrett Taking Charge

Last season, the former Texas A&M standout finished with career-highs of 51 total tackles, 16 sacks, and three passes defended.

It’s also the first time in a while that he played an entire regular season, the last of which came in 2018.

Garrett has four straight seasons of at least ten sacks, earning him three All-Pro and three Pro Bowl selections.

To highlight his dominance, he had ten sacks in as many games played in 2019.

Now in his peak years, Garrett can become a more dominant force in the NFL.

His contemporaries also think that way, and that’s why he jumped from 16 to 11 on the NFL Top 100 Players list.