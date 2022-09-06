Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (9/6/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, September 6, 2022, and the 2022 NFL season is finally here, and the Cleveland Browns are busy preparing for their Week 1 road game against the Carolina Panthers.

More than one football fan posted his or her basic rules of etiquette for the season on social media so we thought we would recap them here in case you want to implement them personally.

There is also this message circulating around social media that is applicable to the Browns and all other NFL teams’ fanbases.

One of the preseason’s best performers for the Browns shares his excitement.

Some wonder if Joshua Dobbs will see some playing time perhaps in packaged plays similar to how the New Orleans Saints used Taysom Hill when Drew Brees was the starter.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns UK Backers Have A High Profile Fan

There has always been a contingent of Cleveland Browns fans in England.

However, that group’s popularity may increase because of the newly elected British Prime Minister Liz Truss.

She is a huge Browns fan, and plenty of pictures have circulated on social media with her in Browns attire and at a game at FirstEnergy Stadium in 2018.

If she has anything to do with it, the Browns could have a European game in the coming years.

 

2. Monday Practice Tidbits

We continue to send positive thoughts to Myles Garrett who was excused from practice late last week to deal with a personal issue.

Though we do not know the specifics, it is believed that a close family member is seriously ill.

The Browns rested Jadeveon Clowney and Chris Hubbard on Monday.

Ronnie Harrison and A.J. Green were back in action after working on the sidelines as they recuperated from injuries to the hamstring and hip respectively.

The Browns should be rested, healed, and ready for Carolina on Sunday.

The injury report forthcoming later in the week will hopefully confirm that.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

