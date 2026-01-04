Myles Garrett Signs New Endorsement Deal After Breaking Sack Record

The Cleveland Browns season ended with plenty of uncertainty, but one thing is undeniable. Myles Garrett just delivered one of the greatest individual defensive seasons the NFL has ever seen.

Fresh off recording sack number 23 and officially setting the NFL single-season sack record, Garrett has signed a new endorsement deal with Jordan Brand.

The announcement was shared by Ian Rapoport, marking another milestone in a season filled with historic moments for the Browns star.

“It’s only right, as he set the record at 23… a number that’s synonymous with Greatness,” Jordan Brand said in the announcement.

The timing could not be more fitting.

Garrett did not just break the record. He did it while facing constant double teams and opponents scheming specifically to slow him down all season. Despite all of that, he still managed to reach 23 sacks and cement himself in NFL history.

Garrett has long been one of the most dominant defenders in football, but this season elevated him into a different tier. Breaking a record that stood for decades places him in rare company, and aligning with Jordan Brand only reinforces that status. That brand does not attach itself to just anyone. It attaches itself to icons.

Garrett is not just a great player. He is a foundational piece. A generational talent.

As the Browns enter an offseason full of uncertainty, Garrett stands as proof that the Browns still have an elite talent. That excellence still exists inside the building.

