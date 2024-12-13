Myles Garrett Speaks Out About His Future With Browns

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes of making some noise in the AFC heading into the 2024 NFL season, with quarterback Deshaun Watson healthy and running back Nick Chubb also getting back on the field.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as planned, with the Browns being about as dysfunctional as any team in the league, Watson failing to live up to expectations, and the offense unable to get things going.

As a result of the disappointing campaign, the Browns could go through some drastic changes during the offseason, starting with addressing Watson’s future.

With some significant changes potentially on the horizon, defensive end Myles Garrett was asked whether he wants to stay in Cleveland moving forward.

“We all got to be heading in the right direction,” Garrett said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. “We all got to be on the same page, and until then, I’m going to be here happily playing for the team that drafted me.”

Myles Garrett said he still wants to continue his career with the #Browns and will feel that way as long as "they're all heading in the right direction" and on the same page" Said this year the team wasn't on the same page leading to "dysfunction." But the org is still on track. pic.twitter.com/dukgTfN77I — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 13, 2024

Garrett isn’t looking for the door just yet, but he also makes it clear that things need to be headed in the right direction in order for him to want to stay with the Browns.

Only time will tell what will happen and if Garrett ultimately will stay in Cleveland for the long haul, as he’s crucial to the team’s success on the defensive side of the football.

