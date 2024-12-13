Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Speaks Out About His Future With Browns

Myles Garrett Speaks Out About His Future With Browns

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers in the game at Huntington Bank Field on November 21, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had high hopes of making some noise in the AFC heading into the 2024 NFL season, with quarterback Deshaun Watson healthy and running back Nick Chubb also getting back on the field.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out as planned, with the Browns being about as dysfunctional as any team in the league, Watson failing to live up to expectations, and the offense unable to get things going.

As a result of the disappointing campaign, the Browns could go through some drastic changes during the offseason, starting with addressing Watson’s future.

With some significant changes potentially on the horizon, defensive end Myles Garrett was asked whether he wants to stay in Cleveland moving forward.

“We all got to be heading in the right direction,” Garrett said, via Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland. “We all got to be on the same page, and until then, I’m going to be here happily playing for the team that drafted me.”

Garrett isn’t looking for the door just yet, but he also makes it clear that things need to be headed in the right direction in order for him to want to stay with the Browns.

Only time will tell what will happen and if Garrett ultimately will stay in Cleveland for the long haul, as he’s crucial to the team’s success on the defensive side of the football.

NEXT:  Andy Reid Says Browns Player Is Probably A Future Hall of Famer
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ryan Ward
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ryan Ward
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ryan Ward is a veteran sportswriter who has covered the NBA and NFL for over a decade. Along with numerous exclusive interviews [...]

Browns Nation