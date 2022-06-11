Browns Nation

Myles Garrett Staying Busy This Offseason

By

Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Last weekend, Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett was with his teammates in Miami.

This weekend, he is back in the Cleveland area and devoting his time to the younger fans in the community.

Here is what Garrett is up to this weekend.

 

Garrett’s Youth Football Camp Is Underway

Garrett is hosting his first-ever youth football camp at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio.

The two-day camp runs through Sunday, June 12.

Kids entering 1st through 8th grade were invited to attend.

The camp consists of morning sessions running from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Garrett had some Browns support in the crowd to open his camp as Coach Stefanski was present on Saturday morning.

When asked what he hoped to accomplish in the camp, Garrett talked about allowing young kids access to professional players, something he did not have growing up.

He clearly wants to pay it forward, teach the kids a few things, and give them an outlet to have fun playing together.

In the end, Garrett is promoting fun but is not promising to take it easy on the kids.

 

Garrett Hosted Movie Premiere On Friday Night

Friday evening, Garrett hosted a red carpet movie premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion for teammates as well as families from United Way Greater Cleveland and YWCA Cleveland.

Kids were treated to up close and personal interactions with Garrett as he signed autographs.

He wore Jurassic Park themed sneakers for the event.

Garrett’s philanthropy and involvement in the community are great things for Browns fans and the Cleveland area as well.

This is a great time of year for him to have these events.

Pretty soon his time will be focused solely on football.

Next week is mandatory minicamp from June 14 to June 16, and training camp is expected to start in late July (the date has yet to be announced).

Jacoby Brissett Shows Off His Basketball Skills

