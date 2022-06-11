Myles Garrett Staying Busy This Offseason

Last weekend, Cleveland Browns‘ defensive end Myles Garrett was with his teammates in Miami.

This weekend, he is back in the Cleveland area and devoting his time to the younger fans in the community.

Here is what Garrett is up to this weekend.

Garrett’s Youth Football Camp Is Underway

Garrett is hosting his first-ever youth football camp at Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills, Ohio.

The two-day camp runs through Sunday, June 12.

Kids entering 1st through 8th grade were invited to attend.

The camp consists of morning sessions running from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM.

Garrett had some Browns support in the crowd to open his camp as Coach Stefanski was present on Saturday morning.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski showed up to support Myles Garrett’s youth football camp at Gilmour Academy this morning and Garrett appreciated the gesture. pic.twitter.com/anHkT5gpTf — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 11, 2022

When asked what he hoped to accomplish in the camp, Garrett talked about allowing young kids access to professional players, something he did not have growing up.

#Browns Myles Garrett on hosting first youth football camp. pic.twitter.com/g7pqOojSui — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) June 11, 2022

He clearly wants to pay it forward, teach the kids a few things, and give them an outlet to have fun playing together.

#Browns DE Myles Garrett at Gilmour Academy this morning for his youth football camp. pic.twitter.com/6KWNGmS2da — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) June 11, 2022

In the end, Garrett is promoting fun but is not promising to take it easy on the kids.

#Browns Myles Garrett on if he’ll take it easy with the kids: “Absolutely not” — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) June 11, 2022

Garrett Hosted Movie Premiere On Friday Night

Friday evening, Garrett hosted a red carpet movie premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion for teammates as well as families from United Way Greater Cleveland and YWCA Cleveland.

Kids were treated to up close and personal interactions with Garrett as he signed autographs.

Tonight #Browns DE Myles Garrett put on a red carpet movie screening of the new Jurassic World for several groups of kids. Beforehand he took time to meet with them, but this one moment might have been my favorite. "Mr. Garrett can you sign my jersey?" was too sweet. pic.twitter.com/mu63joT14p — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) June 11, 2022

He wore Jurassic Park themed sneakers for the event.

Myles Garrett's Jurassic Park themed shoes he's wearing at the new Jurassic World movie in Valley View #Browns pic.twitter.com/JIMxmcXoTy — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) June 10, 2022

Myles Garrett is taking his teammates to the movies tonight. He’s hosting a viewing of “Jurassic World: Dominion” for #Browns players and families from United Way Greater Cleveland, YWCA Cleveland his football camp attendees. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) June 10, 2022

Garrett’s philanthropy and involvement in the community are great things for Browns fans and the Cleveland area as well.

This is a great time of year for him to have these events.

Pretty soon his time will be focused solely on football.

Next week is mandatory minicamp from June 14 to June 16, and training camp is expected to start in late July (the date has yet to be announced).