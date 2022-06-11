Jacoby Brissett Shows Off His Basketball Skills

With NFL training camp just over a month away, things are picking up a bit for players as they prepare for the coming season.

Teams across the league have been finishing up OTAs, and they will soon be holding their mandatory minicamps.

Although there is plenty of business to attend to during these sessions, they aren’t limited to serious work.

The Cleveland Browns took their players to the practice facility of the Cleveland Cavaliers, which gave them the opportunity to try their hand at a sport that involves throwing a spherical ball through a round hoop with a net attached to it.

Many NFL players are pretty good basketball players, or they at least claim they are, but Browns backup QB Jacoby Brissett showed that he has a decent jumper during a 3-point shooting competition.

I love Cleveland Sports crossovers! Here's Browns players at the Cavs practice facility. Our franchise QB won the 3 point shootout too 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/3aiFqydM95 — 𝙲𝚘𝚍𝚢 𝙻𝚊𝚠𝚛𝚎𝚗𝚌𝚎 (@ghostofcody) June 10, 2022

Maybe it’s a stretch to say that Brissett chose the wrong sport, but he does have a pretty decent jumper.

Brissett’s First Love Was Basketball

Some may not know that basketball was Brissett’s main sport in high school.

He says it was the first sport he fell in love with, and when he also became a standout on the gridiron, he wasn’t sure which sport he wanted to commit himself to.

At first, it seemed it may have been basketball.

As a chubby, 6-foot-4 point guard, he led William T. Dwyer High School in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. to a state championship as a senior.

His basketball coach there, Fred Ross, told him he had the ability to end up as a first-round draft pick in the NBA.

In fact, Brissett was recruited to play basketball at some prominent colleges, including the University of North Carolina, whose legendary head coach Roy Williams thought highly of him.

However, Brissett eventually realized he had more potential as a football player.

He started out as an offensive lineman as a freshman, but he was insistent on playing quarterback, and it quickly happened.

As he matured and eventually earned the starting QB spot, Brissett led his school to the state championship in football during his junior season.

He was lucky enough to develop a relationship with Hall of Fame NFL coach Bill Parcells, which convinced him to focus on football.

This play by Jacoby Brissett… RIDICULOUS 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/mGbvwcVZJF — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) October 27, 2019

Will Brissett Be Able To Keep The Browns Afloat During A Possible Deshaun Watson Suspension?

With new starting Browns QB Deshaun Watson considered likely to get suspended, and incumbent QB Baker Mayfield likely to not remain a member of the team, Brissett could be called upon to lead the team at some point this season.

In 37 career starts in the NFL, he hasn’t really put up impressive numbers, although he has had flashes of brilliance at times.

But one cannot deny he has been around greatness.

Brissett had the good fortune of being drafted by the New England Patriots in the 2016 NFL Draft, and he even got to start two contests that year after Tom Brady was suspended due to “Deflategate” and QB2 Jimmy Garroppolo suffered an injury.

The Patriots won the Super Bowl that season, and although Brissett didn’t see the field for one single postseason snap, the experience of being around a championship team and witnessing what some call “The Patriot Way.”

That type of experience can only help a team such as the Browns that is hoping to build a winning culture.