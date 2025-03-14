Myles Garrett Was Asked If He Regrets His Trade Request

From trade demand to a record contract, Myles Garrett’s dramatic standoff with the Cleveland Browns ended with both sides recommitting to their championship pursuit.

In just over a month, Garrett went from looking to leave to signing a historic four-year, $160 million extension.

While many fans feared the star’s departure was imminent, those closer to Garrett understood his trade request wasn’t about wanting to leave Cleveland, it was about pushing the organization to demonstrate its commitment to winning.

Asked if he regretted his trade request now that he’s secured his massive payday, Garrett was unequivocal in his response.

“No. I mean, from day one I’ve always said that I’ve wanted to bring a championship to northeast Ohio,” Garrett said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “So, that didn’t change my stance. I’m just gonna continue to turn those opinions around or reinforce those opinions by going out and doing what I’ve always done: Going out and make plays, being a great teammate, great leader and being the best person I can be on this field and off the field for the Cleveland Browns.”

Myles Garrett doesn’t regret trade request but he’s on board with #Browns plan pic.twitter.com/umz55Yc3XD — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) March 14, 2025

Garrett further acknowledged that though his comments created some difficult conversations, they were necessary for organizational growth.

The All-Pro defensive lineman emphasized that open dialogue with management, including general manager Andrew Berry and ownership, helped bridge the gap between his concerns and the team’s vision.

Money was never the primary issue for Garrett, as he suggests.

His focus remained on the Browns’ commitment to pursuing championships.

Following their candid discussions, he now believes the organization shares his competitive vision and is ready to move forward with renewed purpose.

With his future secured and the organization apparently aligned with his championship mindset, Garrett seems confident that success is within reach for the Browns.

