Myles Garrett’s Home Halloween Decor Revealed

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is obviously a fan of Halloween.

Like many homeowners, he spends a lot of time picking out the appropriate holiday decor to fit the vibe he is feeling.

Fans were wondering what Garrett would do after his amusing theme in 2022 that some found controversial.

The wait is over; here is a sneak peek at Garrett’s yard decorated for the spooky season.

Spoiler alert, the internet has already collectively declared that Garrett wins Halloween for the second straight year.

Garrett’s 2022 Theme

He chose the popular Netflix series Stranger Things as his theme this year.

Myles Garrett leveling up with the Stranger Things decorations for Halloween this year 💀 (H/T @middlebunns) pic.twitter.com/1vGukeddJC — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 21, 2022

Perhaps he just loves the show, or could we read more into the choice?

Is 2022’s Browns season one of the stranger things that has happened lately?

Some would say yes while others would declare that the 2022 Browns have delivered more of the same as previous teams: great potential but limited results so far.

His car accident could also be classified as a stranger thing that occurred already this season; thankfully he and his passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Less Controversial Than The 2021 Theme

Football fans were amused by the 2021 theme.

It was a graveyard of sacked quarterbacks.

Throwback to last Halloween when Myles Garrett decorated his yard with QB gravestones ☠️ pic.twitter.com/wh4v1DZFUZ — Pickswise (@Pickswise) October 21, 2022

We know that quarterbacks featured in the graveyard took notice.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray asked Garrett about it after the Cardinals beat the Browns in Week 6 of the 2021 season.

Kyler Murray confronts Myles Garrett over putting him in his QB graveyard 🪦 😂pic.twitter.com/67Zdzwidjl — PFF (@PFF) October 20, 2021

What a difference a year makes, in so many ways.

The Cardinals are not 6-0, and Garrett could have added new names to his graveyard had he resurrected it for Halloween 2022.

One of those names would have been former teammate Baker Mayfield whom Garrett sacked two times in Week 1.

Myles Garret gets his Baker Mayfield sack x 2️⃣🔥#CLEvsCAR x #Browns pic.twitter.com/3c5am2KXIR — BROWNS OR DIE 💀 (@BrownsorDie) September 11, 2022

Happy Halloween Browns fans!