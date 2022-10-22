Browns Nation News And Notes (10/22/22)

It is Saturday, October 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are Baltimore-bound.

We are a day away from the Browns straightening the ship and getting a win over their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Here is the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Chubb More Productive Than Some NFL Teams

Everyone knows that Nick Chubb is having a great season.

But it is even more extraordinary when it is compared to the offenses of certain NFL teams namely the Denver Broncos.

NFL Network’s James Palmer broke it down for us.

He said:

“The Broncos have 7 offensive touchdowns. That puts them in a three-way tie with Nick Chubb and Travis Kelce.”

Browns fans hope to see Chubb continue his dominance by adding several more this weekend against the Ravens.

2. Week 7 Uniform Check

The Browns will be wearing white jerseys and orange pants in Baltimore on Sunday.

The Ravens will be sporting dark colors with purple jerseys and black pants.

3. Week 7 PFT Power Rankings

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk ranks the Ravens 8th in his Week 7 Power Rankings.

That is down two places from 6th in Week 6.

The Browns are also going the wrong way, dropping from 21st in Week 6 to 22nd in Week 7.

4. Garrett Decorates For Halloween 2022

Myles Garrett is a fan of Halloween, and the theme of this year’s decorations for his home was recently revealed.

He is paying homage to the Netflix show Stranger Things in his yard.

This is a less controversial choice than last year’s theme which was a graveyard of sacked quarterbacks.

Even though the QB gravestones are gone, it is still fun to think about which could have been added if he went with the 2022 edition of the QB graveyard.

Two immediately come to mind, Baker Mayfield and Bailey Zappe.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!